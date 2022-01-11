Indore: Most city schools switch back to online class mode

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Starting this week, most schools in Indore switched back to online classes for almost all the classes from Monday onwards. Schools only held classes for high school students aged between 15 years and 18 years.

As Covid-19 cases, especially of Omicron, in Indore tick upwards, various schools have declared that they are switching back to online classes entirely. This was done citing the risk posed to students in cases the disease spreads further.

The state government has announced Covid-19 curbs, such as imposing night curfew and only 50 per cent attendance. More orders on closing down schools and colleges are expected soon.

However, schools proactively shut off offline classes. To this, parents have applauded the schools for swift action. With citations and warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the parents’ associations found it unnecessary to send their children for offline classes.

‘Move appreciated’

‘For younger children, it’s absolutely fine and even other classes have already studied 80 per cent of the time in online classes. So, such a move from schools is appreciated’

— Ramakant Sharma, Parents’ Association representative

‘Proactive decision’

‘I feel good that schools are equally concerned about our children’s safety and have taken this decision proactively’

— Disha Gupta, a parent

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:19 AM IST