FPJ-Ed: Mumbai schools to conduct preliminary exams for HSC and SSC next week, prepared for both offline and online mode

Mumbai SSC board schools and HSC board colleges will start with their preliminary exams for grade 10th and 12th students in the coming week. SSC and HSC board exams will begin in March and go on till April.





Because their board exams are conducted in an offline mode, the BMC department has already issued a notice allowing 10th and 12th-grade students to attend in-person classes.





The board exams for class 10th is scheduled between March 15 and April 18. Class 12th, on the other hand, will take place from March 4 to April 7.





Preliminary tests, which will begin in the next week for several schools and colleges, are preparing students for the board examination at the same time waiting for consent from parents to allow children to attend the offline preliminary exams. "We are currently planning on conducting the second prelim exams of SSC Board offline, for class 10th & 12th. The exams will start on 15th January 2022. However, regular classes for students of class 1 to 9 and class 11 would move to online mode with immediate effect as per the recent direction of the BMC. We have not received apprehension from parents on hosting offline examinations. If there are any further instructions given by the authorities in this regard we will accordingly take the appropriate steps," said Mrs Mamta Bhatt, Head Mistress, St. Francis High School, SSC, Vasai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:08 PM IST