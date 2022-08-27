Indore: Mortal remains of Shukla consigned to flames

Vishnu Prasad Shukla's last journey |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mortal remains of senior BJP leader Vishnu Prasad Shukla, who passed away on Thursday evening after prolonged illness, were consigned to flames at a crematorium in Kumarkhadi area on Friday.

Shukla’s funeral procession was taken out from his residence in Banganga. People in large numbers participate in the procession. In his respect, shops of the area were closed. People lined up along the procession route and paid their last respect to the departed soul by showering flowers on his bier.

Sweepers of IMC cleaned the roads filled with flowers soon after the procession passed by. Perhaps for the first time, so many flowers were showered on a funeral procession of any person in the city.

All the flowers scattered on the route from Banganga to Marimata were removed and sent to the trenching ground, where they would be converted into compost.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Mahendra Hardia, Vishal Patel, senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri, BJP leader Krishna Murari Moghe, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, senior Congress leader Kripashankar Shukla, city qazi Ishrat Ali and many other party leaders were turned up to pay last tribute to the departed soul. Senior BJP leader and poet Satyanarayan Sattan paid tribute by reciting a poem for Shukla.