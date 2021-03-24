Indore: More vaccination centers set up for a higher number of jab job

Indore: Increase in the number of vaccination centers helped the administration and health department to inoculate more people on Wednesday as compared to the number of people vaccinated on Tuesday.

As many as 12058 people above 60 years were vaccinated on Wednesday even as the number of sites was increased to 240.

The enthusiasm among senior citizens was seen but hospitals didn’t get the footfall of the expected number of patients.

Meanwhile, 4848 with comorbid conditions of 45 and 60 years got the jab.

According to District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, a total 19323 people were vaccinated including front line workers, health care workers and the priority age group.

“Fortunately, no AEFI cases were reported in three days of vaccination,” he added.

Vaccination was also started at zonal offices of Indore Municipal Corporation which also made it easy for people to get vaccinated at the centers near their home.