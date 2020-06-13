Indore: More than 100 criminals arrested in combing patrol of police

Indore: On the instruction from SP (East) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, a combing patrol was conducted by the police in the eastern region of the city on Saturday. More than 100 criminals were arrested and three stolen bikes were also seized. Many of them were released after their detals were noted.

In the raids, all the ASPs of the city, the CSPs and the police station in-charge of the various police stations were deployed. All the officials were briefed after which they were instructed to conduct the raids at many places.

Police caught 29 permanent warranties during the raids. The Police team of MIG PS was awarded with cash award by the Superintendent of Police for their good performance. Vijaya Nagar police team arrested some men while plotting a robbery. A sword, two sharp knives and other weapons were seized. One of the accused was being searched by the police as a bounty of Rs 5000 was announced on his arrest. SP (east) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi will award the team of Vijay Nagar police station for nabbing the criminals.

During the combing patrol, the police arrested hundreds of criminals and people indulged in crimes previously.