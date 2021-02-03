INDORE: Mop up round of vaccination begins in city for remaining health workers

Indore: The health department on Wednesday held a mop-up round for inoculating remaining health workers against Covid-19. Amid initial technical glitches, the vaccination will be held in 105 sessions in various hospitals.

“We have started vaccinating health workers for which105 sessions will be held. We have set a target of over 10,500 health workers. We have vaccinated over 22,564 people and will complete vaccinating of others today (Wednesday),” District Immunisation Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said.

She said it is the last day for health workers to get vaccinated under first phase. “We have even included names of health workers who gave a miss to previous sessions,” she added. She further said they will start vaccinating frontline workers including police, defence, and other government employees.