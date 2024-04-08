Indore: Money Lender Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raoji Bazar police registered a case against a money lender for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old man. The man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place on August 9, 2023 after he was mentally harassed by a man from whom he had borrowed Rs 50 thousand due to financial crisis.

According to the police, one Rasheed (55), a resident of Moti Tabela, had hanged himself at his place. He had left a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was mentally harassed by Dharmendra Mandloi of Maheshwar over the money he had borrowed from him and had already repaid Rs 80,000 with interest.

However, the accused still harassed him over money leading to suicide. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Man Booked For Abetting Wife’s Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police registered a case against a man for abetment of his wife’s suicide. The woman had committed suicide by hanging at her place on March 28 after she was distressed by the physical and mental torture by her husband. According to the police, one Monika Sharma (28), a resident of Bijasan Colony, had hanged herself at her place.

The police began an investigation into the case and recorded statements of the family members. It was learnt during investigation that her husband Akash Sharma of Kastur Nagar, Gandhi Nagar had tortured her physically and mentally and to get rid of daily abuse she chose to end her life. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.