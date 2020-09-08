Indore: Missing man found murdered near liquor shop in Sirpur

Indore: A man who went missing from his home in Green Park Colony on Monday was found murdered with his head bludgeoned with a stone on Tuesday.

Police said deceased Siddique Mohammad Shafi alias Salim (32) was found dead near liquor shop in Sirpur area on Tuesday morning. One of his family members told police that Siddique had left for some work from home at around 7 pm on Monday. When he didn't return home at night, his family members went looking for him, but failed due to the darkness.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that Siddique was attacked with a heavy stone by some unidentified persons. Some playing cards were recovered from the spot so the police believe that he was playing cards with more than two persons there. Possibly, he had an argument and he was attacked with a stone due to which he died on the spot. The accused could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Siddique’s wife Nafisa told the police that Siddique works in Bhopal and had come to the city 15 days ago. He came to the city after many days, so the family thought that he must have gone to meet a relative. His mobile phone was also found switched off. Nafisa said they had no rivalry with anyone.

Chandan Nagar TI Yogesh Singh Tomar said that some suspects were detained for questioning. The mobile phone details are also being fetched.