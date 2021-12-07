Indore: Missing leopard rescued after six days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The leopard that had gone missing from Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore five days ago was rescued from Navratna Bagh locality on Tuesday.

Sources said that local residents spotted the leopard cub and informed the forest officials. A team from Indore zoo rushed to the spot and rescued the animal.

The leopard cub was brought to Indore zoo from Burhanpur district on December 1. It was found wandering in the forest of Nepanagar with injuries on its hind legs after getting separated from its mother.

The zoo officials said that forest staffers had kept the six-month old in a cage installed in a vehicle. “They parked the vehicle on the zoo premises on Wednesday night and left after that. We told them that we will not be able to shift the animal at night,” Uttam Yadav, in-charge of Kamla Nehru Zoo, had told a news agency.

The animal was found missing from cage on next morning. The zoo authorities and forest officials launched an extensive search. They remained on their toes for five days.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:25 PM IST