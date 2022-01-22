Indore: Missing dropouts turns out to be hurdle for 100% vaccination of 15-18 of age group

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Achieving 100% vaccination of 15-18 of age group seems to be a distant dream for the administration in Indore as the vaccination for dropouts from school has become a major hurdle.

According to sources, there are more than 69,000 teenagers in the district, who are yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Despite all efforts, the administration has failed to trace these teenagers and vaccinate them, so far, an official told the Free Press.

The administration has now involved religious leaders and schools to reach out to such teenagers.

Sources said that schools have been instructed to track dropout students and counsel them for vaccination.

“Most students in private schools in the age group of 15 years to 18 years have taken the first jab, the dropouts have turned out to be a major challenge,” Gopal Soni, state vice president of MP board private school association, said.

The school administration is analyzing the previous year’s record. “We are doing our bit but those who don't want to get vaccinated, then a counselling team from district administration might have to reach out to the families,” he said.

The administration with help of NGOs is also running a drive in the city. Under the drive, a vaccination van is being taken to various areas after analysis and counselling in the areas.

Such children who are living on streets or in the slum area are visited. Such families are explained how it is more essential for them to be vaccinated for the betterment of everyone and themselves.

The drive has already been in Khajrana Chauraha, Baba's Bagh, Jhala Colony, Mayapuri and Manasab Nagar.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:16 PM IST