IIM Indore wins Silver at AMBA & BGA Excellence Awards for Best CSR & sustainability initiatives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has won silver at the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and Business Graduates Association (BGA) Excellence Awards for the Best CSR and Sustainability Initiatives Category.

Competing with 290 accredited business schools, IIM Indore was shortlisted among the top seven schools in this category and won the Silver during the award ceremony held on January 21 in London.

The institute won the Silver for its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives. The awards were declared in ten categories. IIM Indore is the only Indian business school shortlisted in this category. It is among the three business schools in the nation to be nominated for the Excellence Awards 2022.

The Best CSR and Sustainability Initiative award honours Business Schools taking the initiative to create a sustainable future, teach students about social values, and make a positive impact in practical and measurable ways. It gives schools a chance to showcase their innovative and original CSR and sustainability initiatives on a global stage.

Attending the Award Ceremony virtually, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, noted that IIM Indore aims to be a contextually-relevant business school, offering world-class academics to its participants.

‘We are pleased to receive the Silver for the Best CSR and Sustainability Initiatives Category. We at IIM Indore are determined to develop socially conscious leaders, managers and entrepreneurs who contribute efficiently to nation-building. The Institute takes numerous environmental, social and corporate responsibility initiatives throughout the year. I am thrilled to share that the entire IIM Indore community – including faculty and students, contribute to these initiatives, for we have pledged to make this world a better place to live in’, he said.

He added that apart from numerous environmentally friendly initiatives, the institutes also develops and nurtures its participants in a way that helps them become socially conscious. ‘As part of our unique Rural Engagement Programme, all our students spend about a week in a village in Madhya Pradesh, India.

He added that they not only observe but prepare a report and present their findings to the administration. IIM Indore has also recently received the One District One Green Champion Award by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, becoming the cleanest and greenest educational Institute in the district.

The Institute has installed solar panels on various buildings in the 193-acre campus, thereby reducing electricity consumption. Keeping in mind the no-kitchen-waste policy, it uses the kitchen waste to manufacture manure inside the campus.

This manure is then used for cultivating vegetables and fruits in the Organic Garden inside the campus. The Institute has a rain-harvesting system to ensure that the wastewater is collected and reused in activities such as gardening and cleaning. Sanjeevani—the Horticulture Cell of IIM Indore produces herbs and medicines distributed to the needy and the patients in the nearby hospitals.

The Institute also provides shelter to more than 35 stray dogs, ensures their proper feeding and health, and takes initiatives for their adoption.

Under the Institutional Social Responsibility, the Institute has also collaborated with the MP Government and UP Government for various initiatives like training the school teachers, strengthening beat policing, traffic management, strategy for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the state, financial literacy for the women, One District One Product Scheme in UP, etc.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:18 PM IST