Indore: Missing bank collection agent found murdered in Rau

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was missing from Rajendra Nagar area for the last three days, was found murdered near a bridge on Friday. His decomposed body was recovered from a bag which was tied with a piece of a rope. It is said that two persons were detained by the police for questioning.

ACP (Gandhinagar) Rubina Mezwani said that the body of Hukum Singh Verma, a resident of Durga Nagar was recovered from near a bridge in Kamal Nagar area under Rau police station jurisdiction on Friday afternoon. The body was identified on the basis of his ring and a name tattooed on one of his hands. The police have registered a case under murder section and detained two persons named Aslam and his friend.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hukum Singh worked as a collection agent with a bank. He had hired Aslam and another person for the collection of the money. One of them had asked Hukum to give money as he was facing financial difficulties. Then, Hukum refused to lend him money. The police believe that the suspects killed Hukum and dumped his body at the spot after putting it in a bag.

Hukum was missing since August 16 and his wife lodged a missing complaint with the Rajendra Nagar on August 17. It is said that after the missing, the family members many times visited police station to know the status of the case but police was not serious towards the case.