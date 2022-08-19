Indore: 5 held with 6 firearms, 4 live cartridges

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch arrested five armed people while they were allegedly planning a robbery at a petrol pump in the Aerodrome area, police said on Friday. Six firearms and some live cartridges were also recovered from them. The police are questioning them to know about the person who gave the firearms to them.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that some armed youths were seen in a field near Super Corridor and they were planning to rob a petrol pump in the area. The Crime Branch informed the Aerodrome police station staff about the same and the joint team raided the mentioned place and caught five men from there.

During a search, the police recovered six firearms and four live cartridges from them. They could not show licence or any other documents for the firearms. Later, they were taken to the police station. The accused were identified as Afzal, Afroz, Aabad, Nazim and Rishabh from the Aerodrome area, Chhota Bangarda, Manawar (Dhar) and Bada Ganpati area of the city.

The police have booked the accused under section 399, 402 of the IPC and 25, 27 of Arms act and further investigation is underway into the case. Police said that Afzal was earlier booked for his involvement in an abduction case and supplying arms case.