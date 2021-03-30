Indore: Miscreants open fire outside a house over old rivalry, police hunt for accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men reportedly opened fire outside a house in Aerodrome police station jurisdiction late on Monday. Police believed that the accused opened fire over an old rivalry. The accused was could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Aerodrome police station incharge Rahul Sharma said the incident took place in Shrishti Palace Colony at 1 am. The family members of local resident Jitendra Chouhan panicked after hearing a bullet fire outside their house. The bullet hit the window of their house after which miscreants fled.

The family members informed their neighbours and later police were informed. The CCTVs installed near the spot are being examined. As per reports, Chouhan is employed in Indore Municipal Corporation. His statements are being taken to know his rivalry with anyone. Also, the CCTVs installed at the exit points have been checked to identify the accused.