Punjab: Unidentified gunmen open fire at shoppers in market store in Tarn Taran

In a bizarre incident, a group of 20 to 25 unknown men stormed into a mega mart store, smashed windows and opened fire at shoppers in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Thursday.

As per a report in India Today, the shopping store Vishal Mega Mart was recently inaugurated and is located near Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruman Nimble's official residence.

On learning about the incident, police have reached the store and are investigating the matter.