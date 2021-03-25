Punjab: Unidentified gunmen open fire at shoppers in market store in Tarn Taran

In a bizarre incident, a group of 20 to 25 unknown men stormed into a mega mart store, smashed windows and opened fire at shoppers in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Thursday.
As per a report in India Today, the shopping store Vishal Mega Mart was recently inaugurated and is located near Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruman Nimble's official residence.
On learning about the incident, police have reached the store and are investigating the matter.
An executive of the shopping mart said, "they tried to stop the group but the men started firing at the store and smashed its glass panes."
Sources say since the store was recently inaugurated, it was crowded with shoppers at the time of the attack. A source said, "People were shopping at the store when suddenly a group of 20-25 men stormed into the store. They smashed all window glasses and opened fire at the store."
The entire incident was captured in the store's CCTV cameras.