Punjab CM urges PM Modi to expand COVID-19 vaccine coverage to younger people as 81% of new cases are UK variant

Expressing concern over the COVID-19 situation, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the vaccination ambit to cover those younger than 60 as the UK variant of COVID-19 has been found to be infecting young people more.

Punjab Chief Minister further said that 81 per cent of the 401 samples sent by the government for genome sequencing have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 and affecting more young people.

"Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh expresses concern as 81% of latest 401 samples sent by Punjab for genome sequencing show new UK Covid variant, affecting more young people. Urges PM Narendra Modi to expand COVID-19 vaccine to under 60," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.