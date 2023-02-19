Indore: Minor texts message to girl, enraged brother, aide stab him to death

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was stabbed to death by two minors in the Khajrana area on Saturday. It is said that the deceased had texted a message to the sister of one of the minor boys and, enraged at this, the “summoned” him to “teach” him a lesson and later attacked him. Police claimed that the attackers were detained within an hour of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Shafiq, 17 year, a resident of the Khajrana area. He was attacked by two minor boys with a knife near the Karbala Maidan area around 7.30 pm. Shafiq received two stab injuries after which he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

According to Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma, one of the boys is from the Vijay Nagar area of the city and he had taken a knife to the spot. He and another boy called on the deceased on the pretext of meeting and attacked him with a knife. The deceased had texted a message to the sister of one of the attackers. While the sister lived away, she informed her brother of the message texted by Shafiq. After that, her brother and his friend called Shafiq and stabbed him twice. Probe is on.