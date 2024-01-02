Indore: Mhow- Prayagraj Express Will Stop At Duriyaganj | Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): North Central Railway has decided to stop the Mhow Indore-Prayagraj Express at Duriyaganj railway station of Chhatarpur district in both directions. The said order has come into effect with immediate effect.

According to the information given by the Railways, Mhow-Prayagraj Express train will reach Duriyaganj station every day at 10 pm and after stopping for two minutes, it will leave from Duriyaganj towards Prayagraj at 10.02 pm. In return, Prayagraj-Mhow Express train will reach Duriyaganj at 9.34 pm and depart towards Indore at 9.36 pm. The stoppage has been given on an experimental basis for six months.

3 additional coaches in Jodhpur train

North Western Railways has decided to install three additional coaches in Indore-Jodhpur and Indore-Bhagat Ki Kothi trains. These include third AC, sleeper and general second seating category coaches. According to the information received, additional coaches will be added to Indore-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express from January 2 to February 1 and in the express train coming from Bhagat Ki Kothi to Indore from January 3 to February 2. Similarly, additional coaches will be added in Indore-Jodhpur Express from January 4 to February 3 and in Jodhpur-Indore Express from January 1 to January 31.