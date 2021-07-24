Indore: Mhow night patrol in vain, anti-socials on the prowl

Mhow: Due to a lack of night patrolling by the police, anti-social elements and thieves have become a lot more active in Mhow recently.

The first incident reported to the police occurred off Plowden Road on Thursday night and many four-wheeler vehicles were targeted by anti-socials in the area as their windshields were broken. On the same night, the Madrasi Mata Mandir on Saat Rasta was burgled by thieves despite there being a police checkpoint at Saat Rasta.

The other incident happened on Saturday morning in which vehicles parked at the Hira Tara building parking lot were vandalized by anti-socials with several of their windshields being shattered. The residents are furious over these incidents and demand that the police take prompt action to arrest these criminals as quickly as possible.

At the same time, the administration is also getting jittery as the residents are starting to question the effectiveness of the police and their night patrolling. People are blaming the tardiness of the police, as these anti-socials are getting bolder by the day, causing citizens to live in fear. The citizens are demanding that the police increase their night patrols.