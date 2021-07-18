Mhow: Dalit youth’s wedding procession stopped by village strongmen, prevented from visiting temple

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A marriage procession of a Dalit youth was waylaid and was not allowed to move forward by strongmen belonging to upper castes in Mhow area of Indore district on Saturday night. The Dalit youth and his family members were also not allowed to worship at a temple in the village.

Police have registered a case under IPC and ST/SC Act against nine people and also detained four of them.

The incident took place in Chainpura village under Mainpur police station. According to information, the wedding procession of Vikash Kalmodiya was taken out in the village, when a group of people waylaid and asked to take the procession through another road.

This led to a dispute between family members of bridegroom and strongmen of village. The family members claimed that they were beaten by the latter.

On receiving information, forces from three police stations reached spot. Later, the wedding procession was taken out in presence of police and the bridegroom also offered puja at village temple.

Additional superintendent of police Puneet Gehlot said a case has been registered and four accused have been detained. Rest of the accused will be detained soon.

While talking to journalists, Balai Samaj president Manoj Parmar said some people of the village deliberately disrupted social harmony in the village. “No one can stop us from visiting temple or taking out the procession. Some strongmen of village deliberately tried to disturb peace,” Parmar said, who attended the wedding.