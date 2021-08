Advertisement

Indore: In-charge of the new Chest Department at MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dubey was felicitated by home minister Narottam Mishra on August 15 for his commendable work during the second wave of Covid-19. Various other doctors of MGM Medical College and the health department were also felicitated during the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:04 AM IST