Indore: MGM Medical College cancels candidate’s selection on reserved post after complaint

Indore: After creating controversy of selecting an unreserved candidate on a post meant for people of reserved category, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration cancelled the selection on Saturday evening.

The college administration cancelled the selection after a complaint was filed by reserved category candidate. The MGM Medical College administration had called interview for the posts of senior resident doctors in different departments on February 20 through an advertisement posted on college’s website on February 17.

College administration had selected Dr Rahul Sharma for the post in dentistry, which was for reserved category. In the selection orders, MGM Medical College dean mentioned that no appropriate candidate could be found from SC, ST and OBS category. Therefore, the post has been given to candidate of unreserved category. The decision caused a stir on social media while different organisations announced to protest against it. On Saturday, college released new orders to cancel the selection of Dr Rahul Sharma citing complaint received by reserved category’s woman candidate.

“The reserved category candidate was not suitable for the post as she couldn’t answer simple questions after which we searched for OBC candidate and later gave post to unreserved category candidate,” Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal told media.

She added that there is a rule that post can be given to unreserved category candidate on not finding suitable candidate in reserved category. “After receiving complaint, we cancelled the selection as the selected candidate had not joined the post. We have started investigation and will start the selection process again,” she added.