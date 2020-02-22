Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for killing mother

Khandwa: Khandwa police claimed to have solved 50-year-old woman murder case after arresting her son. The case was solved within six hours of the body being found stuffed in a gunny bag late on Friday night.

Talking to reporters, SP Dr Shivdayal Singh claimed that the accused was arrested within six hours of the recovery of the body near nullah.

Singh claimed that Santosh (33), killed his mother Vimla Patil (50) following an altercation over a petty issue. Vimla Patil hails from Shahpur village in Burhanpur district and was residing at Sai Nagar Colony in Khandwa.

Initial investigation revealed that Vimla had died due to deep head injuries. People in the area told the police that she was missing from her house. Even her son Santosh was missing. They told the cops that the mother-son duo had a dispute over some issue. Following this, police detained Santosh from one of his in-laws’ place.

During interrogation, accused Santosh allegedly told the cops that they had a dispute about six days back and in a fit of rage he smashed her head with a wooden log. As a result, she died on the spot.

Initially, he wrapped the body in a quilt and mattress to cover-up the crime. However, five days, the body started decomposing. Fearing that foul smell would reveal the crime, he stuffed the body in a gunny bag and on Thursday dumped it near a nullah that flows barely 150 metres from his place. He was later booked under Section 302 of the IPC.