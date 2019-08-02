Indore: MGM Medical College begins first foundation course for MBBS students

Indore:With an aim to implement revised MBBS curriculum released by Medical Council of India (MCI), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM) administration has started a month foundation course for the students of session 2019-2020 from Thursday.

As per the new curriculum, the medical students take the one-month foundation course before starting their medical journey.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, the MCI has revised the UG curriculum and it has to be implemented from the current session.

“MCI has introduced a one-month foundation course for students to learn communication, computer skills, English and medical ethics. The time period of the foundation course will be from August 1 to August 31,” she said.

During the introductory programme of the foundation course, Dr Bindal informed students about their ‘going to be’ journey in the college and what challenges they may face and how to cope with them.

“Along with about 140 students, some of the parents also joined the introductory programme. All the faculty members welcomed the students and give them introduction of the course and tips to be successful in life,” the dean added.

Meanwhile, student coordination committee incharge of MGM Medical College Dr Manohar Bhandari said, “Along with curricular activities, students will also be trained for life saving practices in the initial period of academics during foundation course so that they can learn and implement it at the time of emergency.”

Students will be trained for Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and for handling general wounds as well. MCI had introduced the new curricular in 2018 and the changes in UG curriculum in the country has been taking after 21 years.

Foundation course is not for all?

Despite being compulsory to attend the one-month foundation course starting from August 1, not all the students will take the foundation course as many of them will not even get the admission in colleges before August 18.

“Second counselling of the students for admission in medical colleges will take place till August 18 by which half of the foundation course will be completed. Except MGM Medical College, many government and private colleges are waiting for students,” medical college sources said.

A senior professor said that even the officials in DME directed the colleges to conduct the course for number of students they get and not to worry about others with the excuse that the process will get smooth after couple of sessions.