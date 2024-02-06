Indore: Metro Will ‘Fly Off’ Elevated Corridor | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Metro project and PWD’s elevated corridor were proposed at Palasia Square, questions were raised on collusion of these on which it is expected that Metro would overlap PWD’s elevated corridor which is overlapping BRTS itself.

Similarly, the Metro project report which was demanded by Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for the corridor from Robot Square to Treasure Island is expected to be submitted by next week. After approval proper work will begin. Metro’s additional managing director Anil Joshi said, ‘The Metro project will go above the corridor and as per plan it will go above 15 metres from the road.’

It has been decided that at above six-metre height the elevated corridor will be there and above six-metres to it, metro pillars and then over three metres Metro track will be there. In this way, the Metro will take a thrust from Patrakar Colony Metro Station and will pass from the elevated corridor and will halt at Chappan Dukaan Metro Station.

Also, according to information, tenders are yet to be issued to the agency for construction of the Metro corridor. Along with this, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has asked for reports of feasibility of the project in the decided corridor on which the Metro project is proposed. It is expected that by next week, the report would be submitted and further decisions and discussions will be done after that.

Marking till Treasure Island Mall

Marking work is going on at a rapid pace in the next phase of the Metro corridor. This year, a corridor is to be constructed between Robot Square (Shaheed Park) and Treasure Island. The private-government constructions and encroachments obstructing the corridor are being identified by conducting a survey by the consultant agency.

Apart from this, marking is being done at possible locations of the Metro station to be built between Robot Square and Palasia. In this section, Metro stations are to be built at Robot Square, Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Patrakar Colony and Palasia Square (around Chappan Dukaan).