Indore metro project: HT line from Bapat to Radisson Square to be shifted soon

Indore: While the efforts are being made to restart the metro rail project work, the 132 KV high-tension power line from Bapat Square to Radisson Hotel Square is a big barrier before the project. The work to remove this power line passing through the road will start soon.

The line will be shifted to unipole on dividers by removing the highmast. Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey here on Friday announced that the first phase of line shifting will be completed by March so that the work of the metro project can done at full speed.

Dubey had come to the city to inspect the high-tension line coming on the route of the metro rail project. He saw drawing of metro project after inspection in Vijay Nagar area.

He said that the 132 KV line is coming in the middle of the alignment of the metro. “The metro train will run on an elevated platform. This line is becoming an obstacle to the project. MP Power Transmission Company has been instructed to remove the power line from the metro route,” he said.

The work to remove high-tension line will be carried out in three phases at an outlay of Rs 35 crores. In the first phase, the HT line from Bapat Square to Radisson Hotel Square will be removed by March. The entire line will be shifted onto unipole whose height will be 41 meters. In the second phase, the power line up to Rasoma Square will be removed by May. The PS said that there are 18 such points where the power line is obstructing the metro. All obstacles will be removed. He said that although the work is not visible on the ground, the pole making is going on in the factory.

Dubey also took stock of radio frequency smart meter project set up by the West Discom. The PS took feedback from people regarding performance by first smart meters installed in Malharganj area. A consumer Prakash Kala told the PS the meters were working properly. The consumer said that he is satisfied with the bill and functioning of the smart meter. Dubey said that the new projects will now see underground electricity cable lines. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar informed the PS about the new initiatives taken by the company for improving services.