Madhya Pradesh: More jobs in govt, private sectors in the offing, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said more jobs will be created in government departments and private sector to provide employment to all eligible people.

Chouhan made the above statement at a meeting at Mantralay on Friday. The meeting discussed about how create jobs in different sectors.

Creation of jobs is on government’s top priority, the Chief Minister said, adding that fresh candidates will soon be recruited to fill in the vacancies in different departments.

Chouhan said a roadmap had been prepared for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, and creation of jobs was given top priority in it.

Regional producers will be encouraged so that ‘local may be made vocal,’ Chouhan said, adding that solution to Naxal-related problems lies in creation of job opportunities.

Jobs will be provided through MNREGA, Chouhan added.

As there are opportunities in tourism sector, schemes like ‘Buffer Mein Safar,’ ‘Jungle Safari,’ ‘Rural Tourism,’ and ‘Water Tourism,’ will be encouraged, he said.

He said to create job opportunities, small-scale and medium-scale industries were being encouraged in the state and that ten clusters of these industries would come up in three years.

According to Chouhan, another scheme, ‘Start Your Business in 30 Days’ is being implemented.

A campaign is being launched to give boost to self-help groups, Chouhan said.

Chouhan asked the officials of the mining department to allot new mines to as soon as possible to create jobs.

Cow protection scheme can also create jobs, so cow milk production and other things associated with it should be encouraged, he said.

Forest produce and food processing can also create jobs, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister told the officials to prepare a report within a week about job opportunities in government departments and in private sector.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other officers were present at the meeting.