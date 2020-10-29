Indore Metro! Better late than never

Indore: The work of the Metro Project under Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited which had gone in hibernation will start by November again. The project in-charge Pratibha Pal said on Thursday that the issues between the construction company and consultant company have been resolved.

She said “The contractor is re-mobilising his team. The drawing design issues have been cleared and now the contractor has to start the work again. There will be no change in the alignment of the project mapping”.

According to information, the construction company Dilip Buildcon could not start work as the drawing consultant delayed in supplying the designs of 120 pillars, girders etc. Officials said, Dilip Builcon refused to start work without the designs and were angry over the delay.

METRO PROJECT TIMELINE

1. July 16, 2018: Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) issued for Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct of tender value Rs 257 Crore

2. September 20, 2018: Highway Developer Dilip Buildcon Limited awarded tender for Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct for tender value of Rs 229.0 crore

3. August 29, 2018: A team comprising Jitendra Dubey, technical director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company from Bhopal visited the city and surveyed the area from where the metro rail would pass.

4. October 3, 2018: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the implementation of Indore Metro Rail project.

5. December 13, 2018: Kamal Nath was elected as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

6. September 14, 2019: Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation stone for Indore Metro Project at MR-10 Road.

7. February 28, 2020: Shopkeepers in Kothari Market opposed the construction of underground metro rail station in between Gandhi Hall to Bada Ganapati.

8. September 2, 2020: Project incharge Pal, had directed the project construction company to resume their work from September 7, but that has not been done. The meeting was chaired by the director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited (MPMRCL), Jitendra Dubey.

9. September 18, 2020: Indore-Metro Project board member and IMC additional commissioner, SK Chaitaniya, told Free Press, "It will take another 45 days for the work to restart as there is a shortage of labourers and other problems. At present only shifting of material is going on."

THE METRO RAIL PROJECT

The completion of Phase-1 of the Metro Rail project was expected till 2022. The route of the metro will be 31.55 km with 29 stations. The estimated cost of the project is of Rs 7,500 crore and the project was targeted to be completed in four years.