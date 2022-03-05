Indore: Meeting at AICTSL to review progress of Metro train work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held at the AICTSL on Saturday to review the progress of the ongoing Metro train work in Indore. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MD of the Metro Train Project Chhavi Bhardwaj, collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, MLA-4 Malini Gaur, MLA-2 Ramesh Mendola and other officers of the departments concerned were present.

Instructions were issued at the meeting that the work on the project should continue at a fast pace and completed as soon as possible after completion of all the formalities.

Silawat said that this was an important project in the city’s interest and residents should get its benefit as soon as possible. All the formalities, such as the remaining tenders, should be completed soon.

Lalwani said that the necessary amendments should be made to the project for the convenience of the passengers. Also, connectivity must be made between the railway station, Sarwate bus stand and Metro rail station. The Metro station should be built at such a place in the Rajwada area where traders, customers and other city residents find it convenient.

Mendola and Gaur suggested that the Metro stations should be named after great personalities.

Bhardwaj gave detailed information about the progress of the project.

ALSO READ Indore: Swachh Survekshan 2022 likely to begin from next week in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:47 PM IST