Indore: Medicines worth lakhs stolen from moving truck on Bypass

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons stole cartons containing medicines worth lakhs of rupees from a moving truck in the Lasudia area, the police said on Sunday. The truck was headed to the city from Uttar Pradesh. The police believe that the thieves were on a bike and they stole the medicines after breaking open the lock of the moving truck. The CCTVs on Bypass Road are being scanned to identify the accused.

According to the Lasudia police, truck driver Kalicharan Yadav, a resident of Bulandshahr, in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint stating that he had left from Hapur on November 19 with medicines from a pharmaceutical company and was headed to Indore to deliver the consignment. On November 21, he had reached near Arandiya Bridge on Bypass Road around 5.30 am when he felt someone had opened the truck’s door.

He stopped the truck and found that the rear door of the truck was open and 32 cartons containing medicines were missing from the container. It is believed that the thieves came on a bike and they, somehow, managed to open the door of the container and steal the medicines.