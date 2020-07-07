Indore: Medical teachers dash off letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over delay in salary

Indore: Irate by the delay in salary, Central Medical Teacher’s Association, the umbrella body of Medical Teacher’s Association of 13 medical colleges in state, dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take immediate action to provide salary to them.

President of association Dr Sunil Agrawal, in his press release, mentioned that the government has recently released an order to give salary to medical and health staff involved in the fight against COVID-19, immediately.

“All the medical teachers are working tirelessly to control the COVID-19 menace in the state. Many of them are even involved in treating patients for the last four months. All of us didn’t get salary of June to be paid in July and request the government to take immediate action to keep frontline workers motivated,” Dr Sunil Agrawal said.

Treasurer of association Dr Rahul Rokade said that the government is taking cognisance of everything and doctors and medical teachers are held responsible for errors in COVID-19 management.

“If doctors and medical teachers are accountable for the management then the government should also take initiative to keep us motivated and the least that can be done is to pay salary on time,” Dr Rokade said.

He also referred to an order of the Supreme Court of June 18 and said that delay in payment of salary is the violation of the Apex Court’s order and contempt of court as it was clearly instructed that salary to those involved in fight against COVID-19 should be given on time.

“As per the Supreme Court’s order, delay in salary would be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act,” Dr Rokade added.