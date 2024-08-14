 Indore: Mechansied Parking For Two-Wheelers To Avoid Traffic In Crowded Areas Likely
A meeting was held at the Collectorate under Collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday to address parking issues in Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is mulling mechanised parking for two-wheelers to ease traffic in a crowded market. The plan is in the primary stage and will kick off once the space for parking is decided. A meeting has been scheduled with the officials of the Market Association at the Collector's office on August 17 to discuss the framework for the parking.

Besides, long-distance buses operated by AICTSL are likely to run from outside the city to avoid congestion. These buses will run from the Naita Mundla bus stand.

MP: Plans For Transport, Water In Indore, Bhopal To Be Made For 25 Years
Initially, buses going to Maharashtra will run from the Naita Mundla ISBT. A meeting was held at the Collectorate under Collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday. 

Collector Singh instructed officials to prepare a plan to operate long-distance buses for AICTSL from outside as well. He instructed the officials to resolve the applications related to public problems within the time limit. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Gaurav Benal, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

