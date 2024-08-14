 MP: Plans For Transport, Water In Indore, Bhopal To Be Made For 25 Years
Everything is being done, keeping in mind 2047. So, the Master Plan is focusing on certain important issues.

Updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is making a roadmap to improve transport system and water supply for 25 years. The state is actually focusing on the water supply and transport system in these two cities in the Master Plan. Everything is being done, keeping in mind 2047. So, the Master Plan is focusing on certain important issues.

The Urban Development Department has prepared a design for it. Provisions are being made on the basis of population of Indore and Bhopal after 25 years. The roads, bypasses and flyovers are being designed on the basis of population and number of vehicles.

In the coming days, the main thoroughfares and other roads will be will constructed on the basis of population. Preparations are also underway to maintain a balance between the population and growth of these two cities. The roads in Indore are under more pressure than those in Bhopal. A draft is also being prepared to make other resources available to these cities along with metro and public transport. The Urban Development Department will work along with other related wings of the government so that water resources are available.

According to Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the government is mulling over on how the transport system will function and water supply will be available to big cities like Indore after 25 years. The roadmap to development is being made in such a way that it may be included in the Master Plan, Vijayvargiya said.

