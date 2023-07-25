Indore: MBA Registrations Shut On July 27 But BBA Final Results Still Not Out

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BBA students, who had given common management admission test (CMAT) and are eligible for first round of centralized online admission counselling for admission in MBA colleges, are on tenterhooks as their final semester exam results have still not been declared even as the registration window of counselling shuts on July 27.

Aggrieved by the delay, the students reached the university on Monday seeking declaration of results without further ado.

Students Won't Be Able To Register For Counselling

The students informed the university officials that they won’t be able to register for counselling if their results were not released before July 27. The students told officials that the directorate of technical education (DTE) previously used to accept registrations based on fifth-semester results.

“From this year, the DTE has changed the rules. Now, registration can’t be done until you submit your sixth-semester results of undergraduate course,” they told officials.

BBA Exams Were Held About A Month Ago

The BBA final semester exams were held about one month ago. The evaluation of answer book is completed. The process for uploading marks on computer is going on.

Assistant registrar (exams) Vishnu Mishra said that they had provided confidential results to students who wished to participate in MBA admission process.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari told students that their results would be declared by 5 pm on July 26 at any cost.

