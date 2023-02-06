Indore: MBA, BA-LLB 1st sem exams running two months behind schedule

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Exams of MBA, BA-LLB first semester are running a good two months behind the schedule, all thanks to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) that could not ensure timely exams.

The exams were supposed to start in December but could not be started even in February.

Sources in DAVV said that the university is in no position to hold exams before March. The university administration said that the timetable will be declared in a week or so.

Besides, MBA and BA-LLB, BEd, MEd, BCom LLB, BBA LLB and BA LLB first semester exams are also to be conducted but there is no schedule on the table as of now.

The university is busy with exams of traditional PG courses like MA, MCom and MSc. Most of these exams are to start from February 15. Examination controller Dr SS Thakur said that exams of professional courses like MBA, law courses and Bed will be conducted from the first week of March. We will release the timetable of the same at the earliest, he added.

He stated that the final year exams of UG courses like BCom, BA and BSc are also going to commence from second week of March.

The form submission process for these exams has already started. The university would have to hold the exams on time as it faces challenge of declare results of final year exams of UG traditional courses before May 30.

If the results get delayed, many students may miss chance of securing admission in PG courses as the admission process is likely to start in June and complete by August 14.

A big challenge for the university is also to conduct the second semester exams of BA LLB, BCom LLB, BBA LLB and LLB students who had taken admission in July, 2021. Their exams are running 9 months behind the schedule.

