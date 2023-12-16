Indore: ‘Maza Aariya Hai!’ UK Envoy Says Relishing Poha At 56 Dukaan

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's culinary attractions garnered further acclaim as British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, shared his delightful encounter at the Chhappan Dukaan, the famous smart street food market in the cleanest city of the country.

Ellis took to social media to express his gastronomic journey, citing the iconic Poha and Johny Hot Dog as the highlights of his visit.

In a post on X, Ellis said, "Poha & Johny Hot Dog: That sums up my visit to Chappan Dukaan in Indore. Bhayankar Swadisht Nashta. Maza Aariya Hai!" His enthusiastic endorsement of the breakfast delights reflects the irresistible appeal of Indore's traditional Poha, known for its distinctive flavours and culinary richness.

Chhappan Dukaan, a vibrant food street in Indore, is celebrated for its diverse array of offerings.

The ambience, coupled with the eclectic flavours, creates an immersive experience for locals and visitors alike.

During his visit, the British envoy also met the mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and discussed the progress of Indore.

"A pleasure to meet @advpushyamitra. Great to learn about the progress of Indore and how the UK can support it. Aapse Milkar Khushi Hui!" Ellis also posted on X.

The British envoy not only held talks on administrative exchange programmes and EVs but also admired Indore's cleanliness model in his meeting with Bhargav.

"Representatives, including British High Commissioner Mr @AlexEllis, visited Indore and engaged in fruitful discussions covering various aspects of the city's development. Topics included Indore's cleanliness model, administrative exchange programmes, collaboration with Britain for electric vehicles in Indore, and discussions on contemporary issues such as climate change. During the occasion, Mr Alex Ellis appreciated Indore's cleanliness model," posted Bhargav on X.

Indore, known as the cleanest city in the country, has clinched the title six times in a row. Now, the city aims to secure the title for the seventh consecutive time.

Possibilities of cooperation explored

Ellis and the mayor talked about the city's sanitation model, water supply and garbage collection arrangements, a release from Bhargav's office said.

During the courtesy visit, possibilities of cooperation by the UK in the field of electric vehicles in Indore, which is the commercial capital of MP, and the challenges brought in by climate change were also discussed, it said.