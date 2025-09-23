Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects MY Hospital After Rat Bite Horror |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of shocking incident at MY Hospital, where two newborns were bitten by rats, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted a surprise inspection of the facility on Monday.

The visit came as the state administration suing into damage-control mode amid rising public outrage over lapses in hospital hygiene.

Bhargav, visibly serious during the inspection, interacted with hospital officials and reviewed sanitation arrangements across the campus.

He announced that he will personally inspect the hospital once every week to ensure that cleanliness standards are strictly followed.

The visit was part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, a state-wide initiative running from September 17 to October 2, aimed at driving cleanliness and public service in key institutions.

The Mayor said that while conditions inside the hospital had improved since the launch of the initiative, serious gaps remain in outer areas of hospital premises.

He said discussions had already been held with district administration, and further meetings would follow with the Health and Medical Education Commissioner to resolve long-standing sanitation issues.

Bhargav also announced that a dedicated team of cleanliness and waste management experts from Indore Municipal Corporation will visit MY Hospital to guide and assist the housekeeping agency currently deployed. A review meeting will also be scheduled soon to chalk out solutions for maintaining external hygiene.

Strict action

Mayor Bhargav made it clear that maintaining cleanliness at MY Hospital is a joint responsibility of hospital authorities and housekeeping agency. He directed staff to ensure daily hygiene reports are submitted to senior officials and Collector.

“Any challenges must be immediately brought to my notice,” he warned, adding that strict action will be taken against anyone found negligent.