Indore: Mayor comes out on road to see construction speed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav along with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the under-construction road between Bhanwarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar Square and RE-2 road from Bhuri Tekri to Nayta Mundla.

Former IDA chairman Madhu Verma, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava, Rakesh Akhand, Chetan Patil, deputy engineer Parag Agarwal, consultant and other departmental officers were present during the inspection.

Bhargav said that road construction between Bhanwarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar Square is going on in such a way so that the traffic flow on the said road is not affected due to construction.

He directed the contractor to speed up the construction of the road. He also ordered for expediting installation of electricity poles alongside the road.

The NHAI will give a total of Rs 53.73 crore to the IMC for the work. First installment of Rs 5.39 crore has been received by the IMC. A letter has been sent to NHAI for the second installment. Physical progress of work is only 25%.

More than 20 small and big educational institutions, IT Park and other commercial establishments and residents of localities there will benefit from the road. Also there will be direct connectivity from AB Road to Bypass after construction of this road.

After Khandwa Road, Bhargav and Pal inspected the under-construction road from RE-2 (Bhuri Tekri to RTO via Nemawar road).

During the inspection, the mayor ordered for displacement of settlements which are hindering the road construction.

Deadlines of crucial under-construction roads in city

Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar

Road length: 6.50 km

Cost: 52.68 crore

Deadline: 11 months (January 2023)

RE-2 (Bhuri Tekri to RTO)

Road length: 4.25 km

Project cost: Rs 42.16 crore

Deadline: 24 months (February 2024)

Musakhedi to Sanwaria temple

Road length: 0.930 km

Project cost: Rs 10.68 crore

Work Order Date: 24.11.2021

Deadline: 11 months

Aerodrome police station to Bijasan Mandir

Road length: 1.45 km

Project cost: Rs 17.39 crore

Work Order Date: 31.05.2022

Deadline: 6 months

Banganga railway crossing to ISBT

Road length: Rs1.70 km

Project cost: Rs 21.52 crore

Deadline: 11 months (March 2023)

Kanadia Road to Khajrana Mandir

Road length: 1.40 km

Project cost: Rs9.16 crore

Deadline: 11 months (March 2023)

MR-3 (Regional Park to Bypass)

Road length: 4.10 km

Estimated amount: Rs 48.41 crore

Deadline: 24 months (April 2024)

MR-5 (Indore Wire to Bada Bangarda)

Road length: 5.60 km

Project cost: Rs 56.49 crore

Deadline: 24 months (April 2024)