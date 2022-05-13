Indore: Many colonies go without drinking water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city had to go without drinking water on Friday morning as pumps of Narmada Phase I and II were stopped due to bursting of rubber packing on Thursday.

Narmada Project superintendent engineer Sanjiv Shrivastava said that the pumps were stopped at 8.30 am on Thursday so water from Jalud pumping station could not be supplied to overhead water tanks located in some colonies in the city. Resultantly, the supply through taps could not be made in several pockets of the city on Friday morning.

The supply in colonies connected to overhead water tanks Annapurna, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Raj Mohalla, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, Malhar Ashram, Agarwati Bazaar, Narval, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, MOG Lines, Chhatribagh, Scheme No 103, Gandhi Hall, Maharana Pratap Nagar and Jinsi Haat Maidan was hit.

Shrivastava said that the repair work was completed by 6.30 am on Friday.

The water will start reaching the overhead tanks in the city by 12 noon, he added.

