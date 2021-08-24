Indore: Manoj Bajpayee in city for defamation suit hearing

Indore: Famous actor Manoj Bajpayee was in the city on Tuesday—but not for any film shoot. He had come to the city to appear before a court of the judicial magistrate first-class in a criminal defamation case filed through a private complaint against a tweet of actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK).

The complaint was filed by Bajpayee through advocate Paresh Joshi against KRK for an allegedly derogatory tweet which he posted on July 26.

“Bajpayee recorded his statements before the court on Tuesday against Kamal Rashid Khan. The next hearing in the matter will be held on September 4,” the advocate told the media.

The Family Man-fame actor had lodged a complaint in Indore after his friends and his fans in Indore appealed to him to take action against the derogatory tweet against him by KRK.

Tuesday,August 24, 2021