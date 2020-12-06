Sudhir Mishra suggests film with Shah Rukh Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee; Anubhav Sinha says 'main baat karta hun'

Film director and screenwriter Sudhir Mishra on Sunday took to Twitter to suggest a film with an ensemble cast of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saurabh Shukla , Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. And 'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha has offered to talk to Bajpayee and Shukla for the same.
Sudhir Mishra had taken to the micro-blogging site to question 'why actor Saurabh Shukla isn't celebrated'.
"Why isn't Saurabh Shukla celebrated ? Bandit Queen ,Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin , Satya , Barfi , Jolly LLB 1 &2 . The end of Hazaaron works because of him ( and Gajraj ) . So why ?"
Indian film, theatre and television actor and director Saurabh Shukla is famous for his roles in Satya (1998), Yuva (2004), Barfi! (2012), Jolly LLB (2013), Kick (2014), PK (2014), Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and Raid (2018).
Replying to the tweet, a user commented, "Sir, story is sold by the Instagram and PR channels. I always like Saurabh Shukla , Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj V, Nawaj S. However my teenage days were full of nonsense by Shahrukh etc. It will take time but we will reach there. Thanks to you and Many other sensible directors."
After the comment garnered attention on Twitter, Mishra tagged Anubhav Sinha and wrote, "We don't have to pull down Shahrukh Khan in order to celebrate Nawazuddin Siddiqui Saurabh Shukla , Manoj Bachpayee and Pankaj Tripathi . In fact I think Shahrukh should work in a ensemble piece with all these guys . Would be great @anubhavsinha"
Reacted to Mishra's suggestion, the 'Article 15' filmmaker tweeted, "Main baat karta hun. Saurabh Aur Manoj se."
Shah Rukh Khan, who had taken a sabbatical for nearly two years, is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’.
He is reported to have liked scripts by Atlee and Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK.
He will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.
