Sudhir Mishra suggests film with Shah Rukh Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee; Anubhav Sinha says 'main baat karta hun'

Film director and screenwriter Sudhir Mishra on Sunday took to Twitter to suggest a film with an ensemble cast of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saurabh Shukla , Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. And 'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha has offered to talk to Bajpayee and Shukla for the same.

Sudhir Mishra had taken to the micro-blogging site to question 'why actor Saurabh Shukla isn't celebrated'.

"Why isn't Saurabh Shukla celebrated ? Bandit Queen ,Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin , Satya , Barfi , Jolly LLB 1 &2 . The end of Hazaaron works because of him ( and Gajraj ) . So why ?"