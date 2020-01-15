Indore: Manik Bagh joins the CAARWA

Indore: Local youths at Brook Bond Colony Public Park started a spontaneous protest against the CAA around midnight.
The reason for sudden developments leading to sit-in according to protestors is the denial of their right to peaceful protest by administration. A protestor Azim Bilal told Free Press that the protest is of indefinite nature and is in agreement with SC order on Tuesday which says that Section144 cannot be used to curb non violent dissent.
ASP Guruprasad Parasar, Bhanwarkuwan Police Station incharge Sanjay Shukla and Juni Indore Police Station Incharge Devendra Kumar reached the spot with their team for prevention of any unsocial incident.
The protestors however maintain their protest in the garden and raised anti CAA slogans.
Also, human right activist Sarika Shrivastava and a few women of the area joined the protestors.
