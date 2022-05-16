Indore: Mango Jatra a hit, record sale of Rs 5.25cr in 3 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The three-day mango festival of Indore, Mango Jatra 2022, concluded on Sunday with a remarkable sale of over 65,000 dozen mangoes worth Rs 5.25 cr, during this period.



Officials said the event held after two years was a success and people enjoyed it thoroughly as they could taste the Hapus mangoes before buying them.

Organisers of the event said some of the Hapus mangoes cost Rs 3,000 per dozen, but even then the people purchased them, and by Sunday many stalls had sold all their mangoes, and extra supply had to be called in.

Though only the Hapus variety was available, they were from various areas of the country. The price ranged from Rs 300 per dozen to Rs 3,000 per dozen. The Hapus mangoes from Ratnagiri, Deogarh (both Maharashtra) and Swargabooti (Konkan) were very much liked by visitors.

The price of the mangoes depended on the size of the mangoes and their place of origin. The Swargabooti was especially liked by the people and it cost between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per dozen.



Mango kernels handover to forest department

The organisers said that on Monday morning they will hand over 4,000 mango kernels to the forest department, who will process and later plant them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:44 AM IST