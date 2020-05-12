Indore Management Association Webinar: Post-Covid era witness tsunami of growth, says Kartik Taneja, Director at Google

Kartik Taneja, Director, Google, London has said that we are living in an unprecedented situation wherein, tsunami of growth will be seen in post Covid-19 ear. He said to move fast, you have to slow down, sometimes you have to stop.

Taneja said this while addressing a webinar on Tuesday. It was organized by Indore Management Association (IMA) under its New WebEx Webinar Live session series, Unfolding Secrets: THE IMA Way. The subject of the webinar was “The role and impact of technology in our lives in the post Covid era, Opportunities and Challenges”. Taneja threw light on various issues. He said in the post-covid era, there will be 5 technology trends wherein E-commerce will accelerate, data Surveillance will be the “New Normal”, Online education & learning will be the next $100 billion Industry and Health & Wellness will also be next $100 billion Industry.

He concluded the session by stating that ‘Technology is not the panacea but the enabler through this crisis’.

Do 3 things and manage change

-Do a technology audit of yourself, business: Tech processes & tools.

-Rethink your business, profession- Travel agency & hotels & school & University Teacher.

-Adapt & accelerate company policies to the new normal: Work from home & flexible working hours, social distancing, travel to work & redesign office spaces.

-Be agile & nimble & ‘Manage Change’: Be honest & frank, Over-communicate & be empathetic.