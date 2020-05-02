Indore Management Association webinar: Formidable challenges bring out leaders’ greatest strengths, says HG Gauranga Das

"Great leadership embraces both the real and the ideal approach. Leaders should embrace rather than avoid formidable challenges because they bring out the leaders’ greatest strengths," said HG Gauranga Das, director Govardhan Ecovillage, while interacting through a webinar conducted on Friday. The webinar was organised by Indore Management Association.

Das started the session by stating that The Bhagavad Gita is the discourse that takes place between Lord Krishna and Arjun before the start of the Kurukshetra war. The teachings by Lord Krishna helped change Arjun’s perspective about life and, thus, his life path is still relevant.

Five leadership Sutras in times of change

-Internally driven change: When you take control of your inner power, you decide & calibrate the things. Your particular decision is based upon you. Leaders can embark on motivation.

-Externally driven change: These are beyond your capacity. When the outside powers help you to take the decision & control you. It takes away freedom, our choices & our decision. Mere motivation talk doesn’t helps the people.

-Be the first to change, not the last: One should not concentrate so much on the final product and just enjoy the process of reaching there. We get swayed by our vision and rely on its success too much. We forget it is pivotal to enjoy the whole process rather than just hoping for something that you know is anyway uncertain. Remember, having hopes or being optimistic is not wrong, but without actions, your path will be dreadful. So always balance the optimism & pessimism.

-Shift through your motives: Desire & mode of passion Love is the highest motive to achieve motives. He said; we should not be overly excited in good times and overtly depressed in bad times. Keeping a composed mindset at all times helps us to achieve more peace and happiness in our lives.

-Process your emotions: Take time for yourself & analyse your emotion & help others to process their thoughts & emotions. We can find our true potential and purpose by understanding our quantum self. The same principle applies to leadership. We can become effective leaders when we understand our quantum self.