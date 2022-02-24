Indore: Man with stolen valuables worth Rs10 lakh arrested in Chhatripura

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man with stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in the Chhatripura area on Wednesday. The police also arrested the bullion trader who bought jewellery from the accused.

Chhatripura police station-in-charge Pawan Singhal said that gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the house of Shahzad Khan in Chhatripura a few days ago. The police examined the CCTVs of the area and tracked the movements of a suspect. On the basis of the suspect and his bike number, the police told the complainant to reach the bullion trader’s shop on the pretext of buying old jewellery. The complainant reached the shop and told the trader to show old jewellery. When the trader showed the jewellery to the complainant, he identified his jewelry and informed the police.

After that, the police raided the shop and arrested the trader, Sohail Ansari, a resident of the Kadavghat area for buying stolen jewellery. Later, the police checked the CCTVs of his shop and managed to identify and arrest the accused, Salman Ali, of Marathi Mohalla. Sohail’s wife, who was also aware of the incident, is untraceable.

4 including three minors arrested for attacking person in Khajrana

The Khajrana police arrested four people, including three minors, for attacking a person in the Khajrana area on Wednesday. According to Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma, complainant Radha Pawar lodged a complaint that some youths had stabbed her brother, Vijay, over an old rivalry and fled the scene. The police registered a case and managed to arrest the accused, Jeevan, and three minor boys in connection with the attack.

On-the-run woman from Mumbai arrested by Crime Branch police

A woman from Mumbai, who was on the run after a sex racket was busted by the police in Vijay Nagar area a few days ago, was arrested by the Crime Branch on Wednesday. Additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said the police raided a house in Vijay Nagar and arrested many people, including women for operating a sex racket there. Since then, the woman accused from Mumbai was on the run. On Wednesday, the Crime Branch got information that the woman had been spotted in the Goyal Nagar area. The police raided the place and arrested.

Sauce worth Rs 1 lakh seized in FSO raid, manufacturer booked

A joint team of food safety officers and the police raided a sauce manufacturing unit at Lasudia Mori and seized goods worth Rs 1 lakh. On a complaint of the food safety officers, the manufacturer has also been booked under Section 269 of the IPC for manufacturing sauce in unhygienic conditions. Officials said action was taken against Tapan Marketing where sauce was being manufactured. Officials have also taken eight samples and sent them to a Bhopal laboratory for testing, while owner of the unit Ganesh Jain was booked for this.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:02 AM IST