Indore: Footfalls drop to less than half at city’s fever clinics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the third wave of COVID-19 is diminishing, the footfalls of patients at the fever clinics of the city has also dropped to less than half in February compared with the number of patients who visited fever clinics in January.

As many as 43 fever clinics were established by the administration across the district to provide testing and treatment facilities to the people hit by the third wave of COVID-19 and January was the month when the second-highest number of patients reached the fever clinics and took treatment and went for COVID testing.

According to the health department’s records, over 66,854 patients had reached the fever clinics and, surprisingly, 98 per cent of them had gone through COVID sampling, that is, 65,913 samples were taken.

‘5,567 had ILI symptoms’

‘Out of these 66,854 patients, as many as 5,567 patients had symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), while only three had severe acute respiratory infection. As the number of COVID cases has dropped, the number of people coming to fever clinics has also plummetted. In the first 20 days of February, only 24,648 people visited fever clinics and samples of 24,123 were taken. The number of patients suffering from ILI was only 2,040 out of the total number of patients. Moreover, the daily OPD at fever clinics, which saw over 2,500 cases, also dropped to 500 in the second week of February. But, even as the number of cases is decreasing, people must remain alert during the coming festivities as COVID cases had increased in the month of March in the past two years, Dr Santosh Verma, civil surgeon said.

OPD at fever clinics in the last six months

Month - Total OPD - SARI cases - ILI - Samples taken

September - 56,547 - 7 - 1,374 - 54,434

October - 44,036 - 0 - 1,065 - 41,863

November - 40,258 - 1 - 914 - 38,347

December - 50,975 - 1 - 1,438 - 49,259

January - 66,854 - 2 - 5,567 - 65,913

February - 24,648 - 0 - 2,040 - 24,123

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:55 PM IST