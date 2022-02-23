Indore: 34 lakh consumers get power at Re 1 per unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Grah Jyoti Yojana of the state government, around 34 lakh consumers have been provided electricity at the rate of Re 1 unit in Malwa-Nimar region in the last month.

A subsidy of about Rs 135 crore has been provided by the government to the consumers under the scheme.

As per government scheme, those consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Re 1 per unit for the first 100 units and for the remaining 50 units electricity is charged as per prescribed rates.

The number of people availing benefits of this scheme of government have been increasing in the Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that out of 15 districts under West Discom, Indore district has the highest number of beneficiaries around 4.5 lakh.

Dhar, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain have around 2.25 lakh beneficiaries. In other districts also, the beneficiary figure ranges from one lakh to 2.25 lakh.

Tomar said that the billing software gives the benefit of the scheme according to the monthly consumption. “There has been an increase in the number of beneficiaries of cheap electricity following some decline in consumption due to lowering of temperature,” he added.

