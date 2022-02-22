Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates Rs 75 crore projects for Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the new District Panchayat Bhawan, Samyukta Rajasva Bhawan and Veer Savarkar Sarovar Katora Tal in Gwalior through video conference from the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

The combined cost of all these works is about Rs 75 crore. Chouhan said that the state government is active for the development of Gwalior. This city will not be second to anyone in the race for development. The heritage of Gwalior will be continuously enhanced.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Water Resources and Fishermen-Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Tulsi Silawat were present while Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput also participated virtually in the programme.

Chouhan said that the development work of Gwalior is being done with the help of the central leadership. Gwalior Gaurav Diwas will also be celebrated. He said that the celebration of Gaurav Diwas of villages and cities in the state has already started from village Jait of Sehore district.

CM said that with the cooperation of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, we are witnessing a golden period of development of Gwalior. While Scindia formulated the Drone Policy, Tomar has stepped up efforts for the use of Drones in agriculture. Agriculture is creating new records in Madhya Pradesh. The country is getting the benefit of air connectivity. All this is the result of the dedication of both the Union Ministers.

The three new facilities launched today have been made possible by the vigilant, active role of Union Ministers and local public representatives.

Projects profile

The Zila Panchayat Bhawan was constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.71 crore, Samyukta Rajasva Bhawan costing Rs. 65 crore and Veer Savarkar Sarovar at a cost of Rs. 5.75 crore.

Veer Savarkar Sarovar has been renovated as well as beautified. A musical fountain has also been established here. There will also be a laser-show which will present a glimpse of the new Gwalior along with the ancient and historical splendour of Gwalior. State-of-the-art lighting has also been made here.

Along with the office of the Divisional Commissioner, the Commissioner's Land Records Office will also operate from the new Samyukta Rajasva Bhawan of Gwalior.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 05:18 PM IST