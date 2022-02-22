Bhopal: MPTET Exam 2022 will be held from March 5, know how to download Admit Card

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department is going to organise Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) Exam 2022 from March 5. The examination will be conducted through online mode in two shifts regularly.

According to reports, the exam will be conducted in 16 cities of the state. Around 11 lakh candidates will appear to take the exam. For more information candidates should visit the official website. The admit card of the exam is likely to be released by the end of February.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the admit card option and redirect to another webpage.

Click on the Contractual Teacher Admit Card option that appears on the screen.

After that enter your credentials and click on the search option.

Enter your any identity document and download the admit card of MPTET Exam 2022.

